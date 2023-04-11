USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Security Reaction Force Training

SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 15, 2023) – Seaman Jalen Bryant, from Rocky Mount, North Carolina, performs a takedown maneuver after being sprayed with oleoresin capsicum (OC) spray while Master-at-Arms 1st Class Kenneth Sanders, from Hodgenville, Kentucky, instructs during security reaction force training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) while operating in the South China Sea, April 15. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
