USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Security Reaction Force Training

SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 15, 2023) – Seaman Jalen Bryant (left), from Rocky Mount, North Carolina, attempts a takedown maneuver on Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Westen Spoon, from Anaheim, California, during security reaction force training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) while operating in the South China Sea, April 15. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

Date Taken: 04.15.2023
Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA