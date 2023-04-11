Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Navy Band performs at the annual Blessing of the Fleet ceremony at the Navy Memorial [Image 3 of 6]

    The Navy Band performs at the annual Blessing of the Fleet ceremony at the Navy Memorial

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2014

    Photo by Canadian Forces PO 1 David Hagee 

    U.S. Navy Band

    230415-N-PN850-1028 WASHINGTON (Apr. 15, 2023) Master of Ceremonies Chief Musician William Edwards salutes as the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Band performs the National Anthem. The Navy Band performs at the annual Blessing of the Fleet Ceremony at the Navy Memorial. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician First Class David J. Hagee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2014
    Date Posted: 04.15.2023 14:36
    Photo ID: 7742002
    VIRIN: 140716-N-PN850-734
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 0 B
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Navy Band performs at the annual Blessing of the Fleet ceremony at the Navy Memorial [Image 6 of 6], by PO 1 David Hagee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

