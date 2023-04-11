230415-N-PN850-1042 WASHINGTON (Apr. 15, 2023) Chief of Chaplains Rear Admiral Gregory N. Todd offers the benediction at the annual Blessing of the Fleet Ceremony at the Navy Memorial while the Navy Band performs the Navy Hymn, "Eternal Father, Strong to Save." (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician First Class David J. Hagee)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2014
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2023 14:36
|Photo ID:
|7742001
|VIRIN:
|140716-N-PN850-716
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Navy Band performs at the annual Blessing of the Fleet ceremony at the Navy Memorial [Image 6 of 6], by PO 1 David Hagee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
