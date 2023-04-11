Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurlburt Field Open House: Connect With Our Mission [Image 6 of 6]

    Hurlburt Field Open House: Connect With Our Mission

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Valdes 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Local community members participate in the second day of Hurlburt Field’s 2023 Open House event on April 15, 2023. The open house featured ground displays of several types of Special Operations aircraft including the AC-130J Ghostrider, CV-22 Osprey, MC-130H Combat Talon II, PC-12 Pilatus and MQ-9 Reaper, as well as various other types of specialized military equipment from across base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Valdes Montijo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2023
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
