Hurlburt Field Open House: Connect With Our Mission

Local community members participate in the second day of Hurlburt Field’s 2023 Open House event on April 15, 2023. During the event, attendees had the opportunity to engage with Air Commandos, experience thrilling demonstrations and tour Hurlburt Field’s latest generation of special forces aircraft, which is essential to accomplishing the nation's global defense mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Valdes Montijo)

