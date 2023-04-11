Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12 CAB transports VP in Ghana

    GHANA

    03.26.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct an orientation flight near Accra, Ghana, March 26, 2023. 12 CAB Soldiers were deployed to Ghana as part of U.S. Africa Command’s support Vice President Kamala Harris’ recent trip to Africa. (U.S. Army photo by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Ryan Becker)

