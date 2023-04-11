12 CAB transports VP in Ghana

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct blade folding in preparation for return shipment to Germany in Accra, Ghana, March 21, 2023. 12 CAB Soldiers were deployed to Ghana as part of U.S. Africa Command’s support for Vice President Kamala Harris’ recent trip to Africa. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. T. Jordan Terry)

