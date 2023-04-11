12 CAB transports VP in Ghana

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, tour the Osu Castle in Accra, Ghana, March 31, 2023. 12 CAB Soldiers were deployed to Ghana as part of U.S. Africa Command’s support for Vice President Kamala Harris’ recent trip to Africa. (U.S. Army photo by First Sgt. Justin Jones)

