12 CAB transports VP in Ghana

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct a local orientation flight over Accra, Ghana, March 23, 2023. 12 CAB Soldiers were deployed to Ghana as part of U.S. Africa Command’s support for Vice President Kamala Harris’ recent trip to Africa. (U.S. Army photo by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Ryan Becker)

