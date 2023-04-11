12 CAB transports VP in Ghana

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct maintenance operations on an HH-60M Blackhawk helicopter in Accra, Ghana, March 21, 2023. 12 CAB Soldiers were deployed to Ghana as part of U.S. Africa Command’s support for Vice President Kamala Harris’ recent trip to Africa. (U.S. Army photo by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Ryan Becker)

