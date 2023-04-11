Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First DCO IW Admiral [Image 5 of 8]

    First DCO IW Admiral

    UNITED STATES

    10.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Victor R Navarrete 

    Commander Naval Information Force Reserve

    At his promotion ceremony; Rear Admiral Mike Brown at the US Naval Observatory library in Washington DC with his partner and daughter.

    Date Taken: 10.16.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2023 11:33
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First DCO IW Admiral [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Victor R Navarrete, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IW
    IWC

