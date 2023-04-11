SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 14, 2023) – Ensign Ryan Le, from Ocoee, Florida, leads his team across a weather deck during a visit, board, search and seizure drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) while operating in the South China Sea, April 14. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2023 06:42
|Photo ID:
|7741882
|VIRIN:
|230414-N-UA460-0155
|Resolution:
|5270x3360
|Size:
|613.05 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Visit, Board, Search and Seizure Drill [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT