SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 14, 2023) – Ensign Ryan Le, from Ocoee, Florida, leads his team down a ladder during a visit, board, search and seizure drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) while operating in the South China Sea, April 14. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2023 Date Posted: 04.15.2023 06:42 Photo ID: 7741880 VIRIN: 230414-N-UA460-0063 Resolution: 3514x5622 Size: 1.07 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Visit, Board, Search and Seizure Drill [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.