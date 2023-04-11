Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Visit, Board, Search and Seizure Drill [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Visit, Board, Search and Seizure Drill

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 14, 2023) – Ensign Ryan Le, from Ocoee, Florida, leads his team down a ladder during a visit, board, search and seizure drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) while operating in the South China Sea, April 14. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

