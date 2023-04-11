USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea

SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 14, 2023) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) steams while conducting routine operations in the South China Sea, April 14. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

