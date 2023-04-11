Daily Operations Onboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

230414-N-IX644-1084 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 14, 2023) A Sailor assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) mans the fire hose during a fire drill, April 14, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sasha Ambrose)

