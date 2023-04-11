USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Daily Operations

230414-N-OX847-1020 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 14, 2023) Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Steve Kelly, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), uses a shop computer to find infrared receiver maintenance procedures in the avionics department, April 14, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Spaulding)

