Daily Operations Onboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

230414-N-IX644-1037 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 14, 2023) Chief Warrant Officer William Hodge, left, fire marshal, and Damage Controlman 2nd Class Alexander Morrison, both assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), collaborate on the attack plan during a fire drill, April 14, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sasha Ambrose)

