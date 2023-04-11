230414-N-EL850-1077 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 14, 2023) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Megan Jones, right, and Airman Elijah Barton, both assigned to Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 121, wipe down an E-2D Hawkeye aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), April 14, 2023. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, VAW-121, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Avis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2023 Date Posted: 04.15.2023 06:32 Photo ID: 7741867 VIRIN: 230414-N-EL850-1077 Resolution: 3330x4662 Size: 955.99 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 15 of 15], by PO3 Nicholas Avis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.