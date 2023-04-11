230414-N-IX644-1030 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 14, 2023) Damage Controlman 3rd Class River Figard, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), demonstrates proper fire hose handling for Master Chief Damage Controlman Anthony Abrao during a fire drill, April 14, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sasha Ambrose)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2023 Date Posted: 04.15.2023 06:34 Photo ID: 7741866 VIRIN: 230414-N-IX644-1030 Resolution: 5429x3878 Size: 874.75 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Daily Operations Onboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 15 of 15], by SN Sasha Ambrose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.