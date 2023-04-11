Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 2 of 15]

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Avis 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230414-N-EL850-1054 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 14, 2023) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Megan Jones, assigned to Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 121, wipes down an E-2D Hawkeye aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), April 14, 2023. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, VAW-121, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Avis)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 15 of 15], by PO3 Nicholas Avis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    Carrier Strike Group 10
    CSG-10
    GHWBCSG
    GHWB

