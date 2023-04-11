Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Parris Island Marine Band in Port Orange, Fl. 20230414 [Image 11 of 14]

    Parris Island Marine Band in Port Orange, Fl. 20230414

    PORT ORANGE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marines with the Parris Island Marine Band along with Marines from the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Force Band and the 1st Marine Division hosted a musical clinic at the Silver Sands Middle School in Port Orange, F.L., April 14, 2023. This clinic was in preparation for the band’s upcoming performance at the annual Lakeside JazzFest being hosted April 15, in Port Orange. The clinic provided educators in the area an opportunity to learn about the Marine Corps Music program along with the JazzFest allowing the band to showcase their unique talents and Marine Corps standards to shine light on unique opportunities that the Marine Corps is able to offer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.14.2023 22:01
    Photo ID: 7741552
    VIRIN: 230414-M-AW120-967
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: PORT ORANGE, FL, US 
    This work, Parris Island Marine Band in Port Orange, Fl. 20230414 [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Michelle Brudnicki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    instruments
    florida
    parris island marine band
    MCRDPI
    port orange
    marine corps music program

