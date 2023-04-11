Parris Island Marine Band in Port Orange, Fl. 20230414

U.S. Marines with the Parris Island Marine Band along with Marines from the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Force Band and the 1st Marine Division hosted a musical clinic at the Silver Sands Middle School in Port Orange, F.L., April 14, 2023. This clinic was in preparation for the band’s upcoming performance at the annual Lakeside JazzFest being hosted April 15, in Port Orange. The clinic provided educators in the area an opportunity to learn about the Marine Corps Music program along with the JazzFest allowing the band to showcase their unique talents and Marine Corps standards to shine light on unique opportunities that the Marine Corps is able to offer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki)

