    USAFA Airpower Demonstration 2023 [Image 13 of 15]

    USAFA Airpower Demonstration 2023

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – An F-22 Raptor performs a flyover and air demonstration during noon meal formation at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., April 14, 2023. Events such as these aim to cultivate warrior ethos, a future-focused mindset, and supplement existing character, leadership, and officer development efforts with the cadets. (U.S Air Force Photo by Trevor Cokley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.14.2023 21:46
    Photo ID: 7741539
    VIRIN: 230414-F-XS730-1012
    Resolution: 5844x3901
    Size: 8.52 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Air Force Academy
    F-22
    F-35
    USAFA

