USAFA Airpower Demonstration 2023

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – An F-22 Raptor performs a flyover and air demonstration during noon meal formation at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., April 14, 2023. Events such as these aim to cultivate warrior ethos, a future-focused mindset, and supplement existing character, leadership, and officer development efforts with the cadets. (U.S Air Force Photo by Trevor Cokley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2023 Date Posted: 04.14.2023 Photo ID: 7741534 Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US