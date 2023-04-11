U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – An F-35 Lightning II performs a flyover during noon meal formation at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., April 14, 2023. Events such as these aim to cultivate warrior ethos, a future-focused mindset, and supplement existing character, leadership, and officer development efforts with the cadets. (U.S Air Force Photo by Justin R. Pacheco)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2023 21:45
|Photo ID:
|7741523
|VIRIN:
|230414-F-NU281-1049
|Resolution:
|2871x1911
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFA Airpower Demonstration [Image 15 of 15], by Justin Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT