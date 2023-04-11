Nimitz Chaplain Provides Religious Services

230411-N-MK109-1003 PHILIPPINE SEA (April 11, 2023) U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Donelson Thevinin, a chaplain, from Brooklyn, N.Y., provides Catholic religious services to Sailors in the classroom aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108). Wayne E. Meyer, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mykala Keckeisen)

