    Nimitz Chaplain Provides Religious Services [Image 3 of 6]

    Nimitz Chaplain Provides Religious Services

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    04.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mykala Keckeisen 

    USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108)

    230411-N-MK109-1002 PHILIPPINE SEA (April 11, 2023) U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Donelson Thevinin, a chaplain, from Brooklyn, N.Y., provides Catholic religious services to Sailors in the classroom aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108). Wayne E. Meyer, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mykala Keckeisen)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2023
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    CVN 68
    Nimitz Carrier Strike Group
    DDG 108
    Chaplain
    USS Wayne E. Meyer

