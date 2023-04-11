Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wayne E. Meyer Sailor Provides Training [Image 2 of 6]

    Wayne E. Meyer Sailor Provides Training

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    04.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mykala Keckeisen 

    USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108)

    230411-N-MK109-1031 PHILIPPINE SEA (April 11, 2023) U.S. Navy Quartermaster 2nd Class Jacob Stroup, from Oak Valley, N. J., provides training to Quartermaster Seaman Apprentice Marisedia Rodriguez, from Hemphill, Texas, aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108). Wayne E. Meyer, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mykala Keckeisen)

    CVN 68
    Flight Operations
    Nimitz Carrier Strike Group
    DDG 108
    USS Wayne E. Meyer

