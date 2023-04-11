230411-N-MK109-1031 PHILIPPINE SEA (April 11, 2023) U.S. Navy Quartermaster 2nd Class Jacob Stroup, from Oak Valley, N. J., provides training to Quartermaster Seaman Apprentice Marisedia Rodriguez, from Hemphill, Texas, aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108). Wayne E. Meyer, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mykala Keckeisen)

Date Taken: 04.11.2023
Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
This work, Wayne E. Meyer Sailor Provides Training [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Mykala Keckeisen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.