Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Damage Control Training

230413-N-MK109-1018 PHILIPPINE SEA (April 13, 2023) U.S. Navy Damage Controlman 1st Class Michael Everhart, from Glengary, W.Va., provides chemical, biological, and radiological defense training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108). Wayne E. Meyer, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mykala Keckeisen)

