Major General Miller visits Luke AFB to discuss pilot retention

Pilots from the 63rd Fighter Squadron meet with U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Albert Miller, Director of Training and Readiness, Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations at Headquarters U.S. Air Force, April 12, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. During the meeting, the pilots gave Miller insights on the types of incentives pilots are looking for and some of the successes and challenges in their day-to-day operations.

