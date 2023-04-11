USS Spruance (DDG 111) holds Change of Command Ceremony on the USS Midway Museum (CV-41) on April 14, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2023 17:57
|Photo ID:
|7741192
|VIRIN:
|230414-N-IL259-307
|Resolution:
|3174x2670
|Size:
|790.26 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|WESTON, MA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Spruance (DDG 111) holds Change of Command, by ENS Eva Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Spruance (DDG 111) Holds Change of Command
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT