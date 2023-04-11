Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Spruance (DDG 111) holds Change of Command

    USS Spruance (DDG 111) holds Change of Command

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Ensign Eva Knowles 

    USS Spruance (DDG 111)

    USS Spruance (DDG 111) holds Change of Command Ceremony on the USS Midway Museum (CV-41) on April 14, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.14.2023 17:57
    Photo ID: 7741192
    VIRIN: 230414-N-IL259-307
    Resolution: 3174x2670
    Size: 790.26 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Hometown: WESTON, MA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Spruance (DDG 111) holds Change of Command, by ENS Eva Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Spruance (DDG 111) Holds Change of Command

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Midway

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT