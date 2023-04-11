BACH Hosts Clothesline Project

Yesterday, BACH hosted the Clothesline Project for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. The purpose of the Clothesline Project is to increase awareness of the impact of violence and sexual assault, to celebrate the strength and resiliency of survivors, and to break through the silence that surrounds these acts of violence. The Project is a way for survivors, family members, friends or supporters to share their stories, express their feelings and raise awareness around violence and sexual assault. Participants were invited to design a shirt or poster.

