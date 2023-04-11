Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli SRA [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Tripoli SRA

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230412-N-ML799-1054 SAN DIEGO (April 12, 2023) – Seaman Michael Vargas, from San Jose, California, holds a lift strap for a forklift aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability April 12. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.14.2023 14:59
    Photo ID: 7740705
    VIRIN: 230412-N-ML799-1054
    Resolution: 3933x2809
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    TAGS

    LHA
    amphibious assault ship
    USS Tripoli

