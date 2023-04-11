230412-N-ML799-1054 SAN DIEGO (April 12, 2023) – Seaman Michael Vargas, from San Jose, California, holds a lift strap for a forklift aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability April 12. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2023 14:59
|Photo ID:
|7740705
|VIRIN:
|230412-N-ML799-1054
|Resolution:
|3933x2809
|Size:
|2.24 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli SRA [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT