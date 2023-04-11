388th FW maintainers design and produce cheaper, tougher F-35 equipment

Maintainers in the 388th Fighter Wing recently designed and produced new, sturdier covers for air data ports on the F-35A Lightning II. The new covers are made on a 3-D printer from sturdy rubber-like plastic. They cost a fraction to produce in-house than buying replacements. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Nathan Poblete)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2023 15:06
|Photo ID:
|7740687
|VIRIN:
|230401-F-jj999-002
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|328.91 KB
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
388th FW maintainers design and 3-D print cheaper, tougher F-35 equipment
