388th FW maintainers design and produce cheaper, tougher F-35 equipment

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES 04.01.2023 Courtesy Photo 388th Fighter Wing

Maintainers in the 388th Fighter Wing recently designed and produced new, sturdier covers for air data ports on the F-35A Lightning II. The new covers are made on a 3-D printer, from sturdy rubber-like plastic. They cost a fraction to produce in-house than buying replacements. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Nathan Poblete)