Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    388th FW maintainers design and produce cheaper, tougher F-35 equipment [Image 3 of 4]

    388th FW maintainers design and produce cheaper, tougher F-35 equipment

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    388th Fighter Wing

    Maintainers in the 388th Fighter Wing recently designed and produced new, sturdier covers for air data ports on the F-35A Lightning II. The new covers are made on a 3-D printer, from sturdy rubber-like plastic. They cost a fraction to produce in-house than buying replacements. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Nathan Poblete)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2023
    Date Posted: 04.14.2023 15:06
    Photo ID: 7740686
    VIRIN: 230401-F-jj999-004
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 325.67 KB
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 388th FW maintainers design and produce cheaper, tougher F-35 equipment [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    388th FW maintainers design and 3-D print cheaper, tougher F-35 equipment
    388th FW maintainers design and 3-D print cheaper, tougher F-35 equipment
    388th FW maintainers design and produce cheaper, tougher F-35 equipment
    388th FW maintainers design and produce cheaper, tougher F-35 equipment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    388th FW maintainers design and 3-D print cheaper, tougher F-35 equipment

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    change
    Hill AFB
    F-35
    innovate
    accelerate

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT