388th FW maintainers design and 3-D print cheaper, tougher F-35 equipment

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES 04.01.2023 Courtesy Photo 388th Fighter Wing

Maintainers in the 388th Fighter Wing recently designed and produced new, sturdier covers for air data ports on the F-35A Lightning II. Old covers, like the one pictured here, are easily bent or broken and are costly to replace. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Nathan Poblete)