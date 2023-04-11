U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Christopher J. Martin, an instructor with Marine Combatant Dive Detachment, Marine Aviation Training Support Group 21, Panama City, Florida, practices clean and jerk movements during the first Training and Education Command Fittest Instructor competition on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, April 12, 2023. The class was held to instruct the Marines on proper technique and prepare them for the next competitive event. The clean and jerk is a composite of two weightlifting movements in which the lifter moves a weighted barbell from the floor to their clavicle and then pushes it overhead. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by James Frank)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.1681 Date Posted: 04.14.2023 13:18 Photo ID: 7740409 VIRIN: 230412-M-QJ238-027 Resolution: 6448x4301 Size: 20.76 MB Location: QUANTICO, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First Training and Education Command Fittest Instructor Competition [Image 4 of 4], by James Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.