    First Training and Education Command Fittest Instructor Competition

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.1681

    Photo by James Frank 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Christopher J. Martin, an instructor with Marine Combatant Dive Detachment, Marine Aviation Training Support Group 21, Panama City, Florida, practices clean and jerk movements during the first Training and Education Command Fittest Instructor competition on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, April 12, 2023. The class was held to instruct the Marines on proper technique and prepare them for the next competitive event. The clean and jerk is a composite of two weightlifting movements in which the lifter moves a weighted barbell from the floor to their clavicle and then pushes it overhead. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by James Frank)

