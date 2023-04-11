Kelsie Meade, a High Intensity Tactical Training Coordinator with Marine Corps Base Quantico, instructs a clean and jerk class during the first Training and Education Command Fittest Instructor competition on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, April 12, 2023. The class was held to instruct the Marines on proper technique and prepare them for the next competitive event. The clean and jerk is a composite of two weightlifting movements in which the lifter moves a weighted barbell from the floor to their clavicle and then pushes it overhead. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by James Frank)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.1681 Date Posted: 04.14.2023 13:18 Photo ID: 7740407 VIRIN: 230412-M-QJ238-024 Resolution: 6603x4404 Size: 19.52 MB Location: QUANTICO, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First Training and Education Command Fittest Instructor Competition [Image 4 of 4], by James Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.