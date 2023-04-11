230414-N-PN850-1034 WASHINGTON (Apr. 14, 2023) Senior Enlisted Advisor Master Chief Musician Jim Armstrong presents Chief Musician William Dunn with a drumhead plaque in celebration of his service. The U.S. Navy Band celebrates the retirement of Chief Dunn. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician First Class David J. Hagee)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2014
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2023 11:27
|Photo ID:
|7740208
|VIRIN:
|140715-N-PN850-011
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The U.S. Navy Band celebrates the retirement of Chief Musician William Dunn [Image 6 of 6], by PO 1 David Hagee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
