230414-N-PN850-1001 WASHINGTON (Apr. 14, 2023) Senior Enllisted Advisor Master Chief Musician Jim Armstrong leads the ceremony. The U.S. Navy Band celebrates the retirement of Chief Musician William Dunn. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician First Class David J. Hagee)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2014
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2023 11:27
|Photo ID:
|7740205
|VIRIN:
|140715-N-PN850-979
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The U.S. Navy Band celebrates the retirement of Chief Musician William Dunn [Image 6 of 6], by PO 1 David Hagee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT