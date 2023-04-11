Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSOC Command visits the 27 SOW [Image 9 of 9]

    AFSOC Command visits the 27 SOW

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cassidy Daniel 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, Air Force Special Operations Command commander, is briefed by members of the Integrated Resiliency Optimized Network at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., April 5, 2023. The IRON team is embedded in each unit throughout Cannon AFB to offer a multitude of support resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cassidy Daniel)

    This work, AFSOC Command visits the 27 SOW [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Cassidy Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SFS
    POL
    Cannon AFB
    AFSOC
    27th Special Operations Wing
    27 SOW

