AFSOC Command visits the 27 SOW

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, Air Force Special Operations Command commander, is briefed by members of the Integrated Resiliency Optimized Network at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., April 5, 2023. The IRON team is embedded in each unit throughout Cannon AFB to offer a multitude of support resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cassidy Daniel)

Date Taken: 04.05.2023
Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US