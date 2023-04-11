AFSOC Command visits the 27 SOW

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, Air Force Special Operations Command commander, asks Airmen from the 27th Special Operations Communication Squadrons questions at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., April 6, 2023. The 27 SOCS informed Bauernfeind how the squadron provides command and control, communication and information services across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexcia Givens)

Date Taken: 04.07.2023
Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US