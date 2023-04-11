AFSOC Command visits the 27 SOW

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, Air Force Special Operations Command commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Green, Air Force Special Operation Command incoming command chief, congratulates the 27th Special Operations Logistics Readiness Squadron Fuels at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., April 6, 2023. The Fuels Management flight won the 2022 Air Force Petroleum Institute Award for the best Fuels Organization in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexcia Givens)

