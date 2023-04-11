Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSOC Command visits the 27 SOW [Image 2 of 9]

    AFSOC Command visits the 27 SOW

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexcia Givens 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, Air Force Special Operations Command commander, answers questions from security forces Airman at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., April 6, 2023. Bauernfeind was asked questions about future changes within the Air Force and how AFSOC Airmen should prepare to take on that role. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexcia Givens)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2023
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    SFS
    POL
    Cannon AFB
    AFSOC
    27th Special Operations Wing
    27 SOW

