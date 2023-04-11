U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, Air Force Special Operations Command commander, answers questions from security forces Airman at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., April 6, 2023. Bauernfeind was asked questions about future changes within the Air Force and how AFSOC Airmen should prepare to take on that role. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexcia Givens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2023 Date Posted: 04.14.2023 11:23 Photo ID: 7740192 VIRIN: 230407-F-LO621-1095 Resolution: 4240x2832 Size: 596.24 KB Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFSOC Command visits the 27 SOW [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.