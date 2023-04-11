Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Appreciation Night at the rodeo [Image 6 of 6]

    Military Appreciation Night at the rodeo

    SAN ANGELO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    A bull rider competes at the San Angelo Rodeo for Military Appreciation Night, San Angelo, Texas, April 12, 2023. Bull riding is a professional sport. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Appreciation Night at the rodeo [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sport
    Bull Riding
    17TRW
    ThisISRodeo

