Cady Ford, interior designer and Summer Student Intern Program coordinator with the Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, shows the materials that she works with as an interior designer.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2023 Date Posted: 04.14.2023 09:39 Photo ID: 7739971 VIRIN: 230413-A-UM139-002 Resolution: 1452x1089 Size: 361.96 KB Location: KANSAS CITY, MO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lasting Impressions: Kansas City District establishes district-wide Summer Student Intern Program [Image 2 of 2], by Christine Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.