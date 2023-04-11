Director, Navy Staff Office visits Great Lakes

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Apr. 13, 2022) Chief Gunner's Mate Donald W. Maki, middle, an instructor at Surface Combat Systems Training Command Great Lakes, serves as line coach for Mr. Andrew S. Haeuptle, Director, Navy Staff Office of the Chief of Naval Operations (OPNAV), and his staff in a fire arms training simulator at Gunner's Mate "A" School during a visit to Naval Station Great Lakes accession training sites. The visit included touring facilities and engaged with Sailors at NETC schools for surface warfare, combat systems and advanced swim preparation, including observing the latest in modernized training methods for hands-on and other virtual reality simulations. As the as Director, Mr. Haeuptle serves as the senior OPNAV civilian and coordinates enterprise level efforts across the entire OPNAV staff. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cory Asato)

