Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Director, Navy Staff Office visits Great Lakes [Image 4 of 6]

    Director, Navy Staff Office visits Great Lakes

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cory Asato 

    Surface Combat Systems Training Command Great Lakes

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Apr. 13, 2022) Chief Gunner's Mate Donald W. Maki, middle, an instructor at Surface Combat Systems Training Command Great Lakes, serves as line coach for Mr. Andrew S. Haeuptle, Director, Navy Staff Office of the Chief of Naval Operations (OPNAV), and his staff in a fire arms training simulator at Gunner's Mate "A" School during a visit to Naval Station Great Lakes accession training sites. The visit included touring facilities and engaged with Sailors at NETC schools for surface warfare, combat systems and advanced swim preparation, including observing the latest in modernized training methods for hands-on and other virtual reality simulations. As the as Director, Mr. Haeuptle serves as the senior OPNAV civilian and coordinates enterprise level efforts across the entire OPNAV staff. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cory Asato)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2023
    Date Posted: 04.14.2023 09:17
    Photo ID: 7739935
    VIRIN: 230413-N-O0032-1284
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 927.69 KB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Director, Navy Staff Office visits Great Lakes [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Cory Asato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Director, Navy Staff Office visits Great Lakes
    Director, Navy Staff Office visits Great Lakes
    Director, Navy Staff Office visits Great Lakes
    Director, Navy Staff Office visits Great Lakes
    Director, Navy Staff Office visits Great Lakes
    Director, Navy Staff Office visits Great Lakes

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNO
    DNS
    SCSTC GL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT