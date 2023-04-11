Director, Navy Staff Office visits Great Lakes

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Apr. 13, 2023) Master Chief Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician Robert Wandell, left, assigned to the Center for Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Diving Great Lakes (CEODD GL), explains the Navy Diver preparatory training curriculum to Mr. Andrew S. Haeuptle, Director, Navy Staff Office of the Chief of Naval Operations (OPNAV), in front of the CEODD indoor physical training turf during a visit to Naval Station Great Lakes accession training sites. The learning site runs two courses of instruction for explosive ordnance disposal (EOD), Navy diver (ND) and diving medical technician (DMT) candidates. The 18-day preparatory course is designed to prepare Sailors for EOD and ND “A” schools by providing training and mentoring in entry-level aquatic adaptability and physical and mental conditioning. The 22-day Assessment and Selection Course is designed to prepare the most qualified EOD and ND candidates for a career in the Naval special operations community. As the as Director, Mr. Haeuptle serves as the senior OPNAV civilian and coordinates enterprise level efforts across the entire OPNAV staff. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cory Asato)

