    Battle for the Rock quarterly awards ceremony

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    04.12.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen came together to celebrate the 1st quarter award winners at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, April 12, 2023. Quarterly awards are given to Airmen who go above and beyond, demonstrating integrity, service, and excellence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.14.2023 08:45
    Photo ID: 7739879
    VIRIN: 230412-F-IL807-0164
    Resolution: 4106x3285
    Size: 3.93 MB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battle for the Rock quarterly awards ceremony, by SrA Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Awards Ceremony

