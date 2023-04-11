Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Ambassador to Japan visits Blue Ridge [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. Ambassador to Japan visits Blue Ridge

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matt Hall 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 14, 2023) – U.S. Ambassador Rahm Emanuel shakes hands and converses with Cryptologic Technician Collection 2nd Class Robert Hawkins, from San Diego, during a tour aboard U.S. 7th Fleet Flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19). Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matt Hall)

